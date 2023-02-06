Pertento Partners LLP Sells 16,484 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pertento Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 5.7% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $6,132,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 168.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 172,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

