Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 5.8%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 183,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 365,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $990.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 221.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,494 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 409,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.