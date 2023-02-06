PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,505. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

