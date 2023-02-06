PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.36 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

