Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $294,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. 79,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

