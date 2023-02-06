Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 6.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 9,702,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,695,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after buying an additional 557,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

