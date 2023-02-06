Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.