Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

PTON stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

