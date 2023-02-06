Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Patterson Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

