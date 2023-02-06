Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $403.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $350.00 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $350.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

