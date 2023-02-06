Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $926,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,304. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

