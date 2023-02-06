Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.27. 9,326,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,942,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

