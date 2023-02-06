Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $171.34. 1,630,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

