Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.02. The stock had a trading volume of 862,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,862. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.