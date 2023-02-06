Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $24,447,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,254. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

