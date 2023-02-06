Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

CAT traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,226. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

