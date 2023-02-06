Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

