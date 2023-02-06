Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Pacific Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:PFLC opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

