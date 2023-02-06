Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Pacific Financial Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:PFLC opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
