Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,274.39 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $154,274.39 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,934.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00419376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00099330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00723809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00584442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00190477 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,795,010 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.