Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.