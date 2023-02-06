Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,476 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 992,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

