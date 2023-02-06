Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises approximately 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,937. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.41. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.67 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

