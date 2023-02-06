Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 14,663 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.97. 9,761,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

