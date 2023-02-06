Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,026 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PGX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $12.49. 2,266,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.