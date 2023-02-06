Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

