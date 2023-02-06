Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 501,168 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1,882.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,168 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $34,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. 4,751,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

