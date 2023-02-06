Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 36,775 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,943. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

