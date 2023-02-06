Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 3,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,018. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,603. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $326.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

