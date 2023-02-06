O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $794.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $822.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.16.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,112,544 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.21.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

