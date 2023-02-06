Orcam Financial Group Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orcam Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.00 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22.

