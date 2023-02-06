Optimism Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $391.81 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00012986 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $640.86 million and $391.81 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002713 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00426574 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.56 or 0.29095639 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00423734 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
