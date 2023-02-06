Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 6.1%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 98,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 701,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 70.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.