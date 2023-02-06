onsemi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,579 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 11,783 call options.

onsemi Stock Up 1.5 %

ON stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.13. 4,902,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

