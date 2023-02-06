onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $80.89

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.89, but opened at $77.75. onsemi shares last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 1,599,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

onsemi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

