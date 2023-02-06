onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in onsemi by 116.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 903,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

