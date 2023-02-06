ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 48.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 570,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 186,315 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 29.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 94.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 637,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ON24 by 70.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.12. ON24 has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. Analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

