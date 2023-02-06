Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Down 4.9%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42. 14,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 93,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $634.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

