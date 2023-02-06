Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $400.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.59. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

