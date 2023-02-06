Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ OFED opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.37. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.

