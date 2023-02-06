OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Head to Head Survey

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 2.98 $146.60 million $2.42 10.19 Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 7.48 $180,000.00 $0.05 259.85

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 29.90% 9.30% 1.14% Catalyst Bancorp 2.14% 0.21% 0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OceanFirst Financial and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

