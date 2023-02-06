Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

OXY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,720. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

