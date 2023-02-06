Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Wintrust Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 2.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

