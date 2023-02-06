NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 28,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 19,404 shares.The stock last traded at $5,168.95 and had previously closed at $5,281.34.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,821.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,440.23.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $89.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.18 EPS for the current year.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
