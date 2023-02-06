NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NUVA stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

