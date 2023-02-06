Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $36,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NYSE:NTR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.44. 436,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.