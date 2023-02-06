Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $36,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.44. 436,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

