NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.93. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 143.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after buying an additional 728,270 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 76.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 347,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.