NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 143.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.46%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

