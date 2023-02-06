Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($9.51) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Playtech from GBX 607 ($7.50) to GBX 601 ($7.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of PTEC stock traded down GBX 4.38 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 579.63 ($7.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 535.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 502.67. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 694 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 579.63.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

