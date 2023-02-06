Numeraire Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.40 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $133.49 million and $65.40 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $22.67 or 0.00098997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00428049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.29196287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00426182 BTC.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

