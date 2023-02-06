NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,376 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.74% of NOW worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Trading Down 0.4 %

About NOW

NOW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.84. 61,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,432. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

